Listen to the first track ‘Chasing’.

Lorenzo BITW has announced his debut album Love Junction.

Due out June 22 on LA’s Friends of Friends, the album features appearances from Ghanaian MC and singer Nawtyboi Tattoo and east London MC Kwam. Check out the first track ‘Chasing’, featuring UK singer Chikaya, below.

The LP follows the Rome-based producer’s Mina-assisted track ‘Tombura’, which was released for FoF’s Singles Series in 2015.