Joakim – Against The Clock

Tigersushi boss Joakim breaks out his SP1200 to make a track in 10 minutes.

Who is France’s greatest electronic music export? Daft Punk? Justice? Jean-Michel Jarre? For our money, Joakim deserves to be on the shortlist. For the past 15 years, the prolific Parisian artist has been honing his poppy, colorful and downright weird take on club music across countless records and aliases on Gilb’R’s Versatile label and his own Tigersushi imprint, remixing everyone from Cut Copy to Robyn along the way.

In 2015, Joakim relocated to Brooklyn to open Crowdspacer NYC, a professional, for-hire recording studio that also houses his jaw-dropping synth collection. The ARP 2600, Korg’s PolySix, the 303, 808 and 909, PPG Wave – if you can name it, Joakim’s probably got one. It was here we caught up with the producer for this week’s Against The Clock, where he made use of some of this and his SP1200 sampler to make a track in 10 minutes.

Watch above and check out Joakim’s new album under his Cray76 alias – the classic house and techno-inspired Play Harder – at Bandcamp.

