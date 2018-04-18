Modeselektor announce new compilation featuring Actress, rRoxymore, Vatican Shadow and more

An exclusive collection of 17 tracks.

Modeselektor are set to release the fourth volume of their Modeselektion compilation series.

Out June 1, Modeselektion Vol. 04 unites a diverse array of artists, including Actress, rRoxymore, Vatican Shadow, Solid Blake, Peder Mannerfelt and Claude Speeed on a 17-track collection of original songs.

“The choice of tracks is influenced by our thirst for effective dance music,” say Modeselektor. “After almost four years of touring with Moderat, we really felt the urge to dedicate ourselves again to what made us.”

The compilation, which is a joint venture between Monkeytown Records and Ninja Tune, is available digitally, on 2CD and on 4LP. Artwork comes via long-term Modeselektor collaborators Pfadfinderei. Stream a four-track EP of the compilation via Spotify below and see the artwork and tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. Brainwaltzera – ‘Vodiga’
02. Actress – ‘Watercolour Challenge’
03. Claude Speeed – ‘A Different Point Of View’
04. Lone – ‘Smoke Signals’
05. Kasper Marott – ‘Metaxas Carnival (Tandoori’s Voodoo Mixx)’
06. rRoxymore – ‘Cosmopolitanism’
07. Rødhåd – ‘Blacksmith’
08. Peder Mannerfelt – ‘Sectional Healing’
09. Radio Slave – ‘Introduction’
10. Vatican Shadow – ‘Desert Father (Modeselektor Edit)’
11. Modeselektor – ‘Kalif Storch’
12. Lory D – ‘ob.bx-n’
13. FJAAK – ‘Matte’
14. Solid Blake – ‘Masha’
15. Skee Mask – ‘Lil DB Tool’
16. Sarah Farina & Yo van Lenz – ‘Peace Dub’
17. Fadi Mohem – ‘Endless’

