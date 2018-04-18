Murlo unveils debut Sharda EP on new label Coil Records

Hear the first single now.

Murlo has unveiled the next release on his recently launched label, Coil Records, with the self-titled debut EP from the elusive Sharda. The news was announced with an impressive anime-inspired trailer and new single, ‘Chin Up’.

5 years in the making… I’ve signed Sharda to Coil Records! Sharda EP comes out May 4th, first single is 'Chin Up' 😈 pic.twitter.com/x9Ns8R47dW — Murlo (@DJMURLO) April 18, 2018

The EP is Sharda’s first release after years of dropping tracks on Soundcloud and surfacing in DJ sets and mixes (including Murlo’s own FACT Mix). Today you can hear the bombastic first single ‘Chin Up’ — a collision of throbbing basslines, rushing piano melodies and elastic vocals.

Sharda EP mark the first EP from Coil Records, which launched last month with the excellent Murlo and Conducta collaboration ‘Together’.

Sharda EP is out May 4 via Coil Records. Grab ‘Chin Up’ here and look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Meet Me Halfway’

02. ‘Chin Up’

03. ‘Gum’

04. ‘Nobody Else’ (feat. Gemma Dunleavy)