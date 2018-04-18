Murlo unveils debut Sharda EP on new label Coil Records

By , Apr 18 2018
Murlo announce debut DJ Sharda EP, shares bombastic first single 'Chin Up'

Hear the first single now.

Murlo has unveiled the next release on his recently launched label, Coil Records, with the self-titled debut EP from the elusive Sharda. The news was announced with an impressive anime-inspired trailer and new single, ‘Chin Up’.

The EP is Sharda’s first release after years of dropping tracks on Soundcloud and surfacing in DJ sets and mixes (including Murlo’s own FACT Mix). Today you can hear the bombastic first single ‘Chin Up’ — a collision of throbbing basslines, rushing piano melodies and elastic vocals.

Sharda EP mark the first EP from Coil Records, which launched last month with the excellent Murlo and Conducta collaboration ‘Together’.

Sharda EP is out May 4 via Coil Records. Grab ‘Chin Up’ here and look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Meet Me Halfway’
02. ‘Chin Up’
03. ‘Gum’
04. ‘Nobody Else’ (feat. Gemma Dunleavy)

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Swing Ting, Murlo and The Buzzcocks join 226-track Manchester charity compilation

Jun 21 2017

Swing Ting, Murlo, The Buzzcocks join 226-track Manchester...
Murlo releases Club Coil EP on Mixpak – listen now

May 19 2017

Murlo releases Club Coil EP on Mixpak - listen now

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+