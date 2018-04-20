FACT will be livestreaming Phonica’s RSD in-store tomorrow

By , Apr 20 2018

Photograph by: Pawel Ptak

Catch all the Phonica RSD action as it happens, only on FACT’s Facebook page.

It’s Phonica Records’ annual Record Store Day event tomorrow (April 21)! But if you can’t make it down to Soho, don’t worry – FACT will be livestreaming all the action from our Facebook page.

We can’t reveal who’s playing until the day, but last year’s lineup included The Black Madonna, Fort Romeau and DJ Nature –so expect a dazzling array of live acts and DJs behind the decks.

Check out Phonica’s list of RSD 2018 releases and tune into Facebook between 1pm and 9pm GMT tomorrow. Remind yourself of RSD 2017 below.

