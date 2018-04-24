Alanis Obomsawin’s out-of-print classic Bush Lady reissued

The sole album from the iconic First Nations filmmaker and activist.

Abenaki Nation member, filmmaker and activist Alanis Obomsawin’s rare and long out-of-print 1985 album Bush Lady will receive a new vinyl reissue from Constellation this June.

Born in the US in 1932 and raised in Quebec, Obomsawin is a legendary documentary filmmaker best known for focusing on First Nations issues. In 1985, she recorded her only album Bush Lady, a modern take on First Nations music that included both original folk songs and original compositions.

The reissue remasters the album from its original analog tape and includes updated liner notes, a pull-out poster and new archival images.

Look for Bush Lady June 15 via Constellation. Pre-order it here and find the tracklist and artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Odana’

02. ‘Bush Lady (Part 1)’

03. ‘Bush Lady (Part 2)’

04. ‘Of The Earth And Of The Sea’

05. ‘Théo (Part 1)’

06. ‘Théo (Part 2)’

07. ‘Nziwaldam’