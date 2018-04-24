Over 30 classic Lil B mixtapes now available to stream

Thank you Based God.

Lil B has made dozens of old mixtapes available to stream for the first time including many outright classics.

The newly available mixtapes (over 30 according to Spotify) including 6 Kiss (which features some now iconic production from a young Clams Casino), God’s Father, Ultimate Bitch and Hoop Life.

It also includes an entire rainbow’s worth of releases from the rapper’s excellent Flame mixtape series, including White Flame, Pink Flame, Blue Flame, Red Flame and Evil Red Flame.

Listen to more below.

