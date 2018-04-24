Meek Mill to be released from prison today

The rapper is out this afternoon.

Meek Mill will be released from prison today, TMZ reports.

In a decisions confirmed by Pitchfork through court documents, the rapper’s two-to-four year sentence for violating probation was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania after appeals from his attorneys.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” Mill said in a statement. “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Mill’s case generated waves of support last fall due to the controversial sentence and behavior of Judge Genece Brinkley, who denied any bail even when the prosecution had no objection. She received further criticism for refusing to toss the conviction even after prosecutors said one was likely following a police corruption case involving Mill’s arresting officer, instead setting another hearing in 60 days without bail.

Though the high court has overturned the decision and released Mill without any bail, they have refused to drop Brinkley’s recently scheduled hearing, but have said she “may opt to remove herself from presiding over this matter.”