FACT is hiring a news writer

FACT is looking for a passionate music lover to join the team as a news writer, based in Berlin.

Do you love Cardi B as much as Björk? Ryuichi Sakamoto as much as DJ Rashad? Delia Derbyshire as much as Derrick May? We’re looking for a FACT reader with a voracious appetite for exciting music to cover music news from our Berlin office.

Candidates should be strong communicators and motivated self-starters with a passion for electronic music in its various forms; they should be comfortable collaborating with FACT’s global team of writers, artists and filmmakers and be fully literate in all forms of social media communication. Most importantly, they should be already familiar with FACT’s editorial tone and musical remit.

A good eye for design and visuals is a must and an understanding of music technology is preferred, but not essential. Crucially, we’re looking for someone who can write accurately and quickly in English and is dedicated to sourcing and breaking news about music, music tech and the wider world of culture. This is a paid, full-time position.

If you’re interested, fill out this form before May 21.

