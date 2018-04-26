A stack of FACT favorites.

MUTEK has announced the first wave of names for its Montréal edition including Errorsmith, Caterina Barbieri, DJ Python and more.

Other artists set to perform at the five-day event include prolific Australian sound artist Lawrence English, Glasgow’s Lanark Artefax, FACT favorites Equiknoxx, Montréal-born producer RAMZi, Berlin’s Machine Woman and UK institution Pye Corner Audio. Check out the full lineup so far below.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. MUTEK takes place August 22-26 in various venues across Montréal. Pick up tickets from the MUTEK site.

Aleksi Perälä (FI/UK)

Akiko Kiyama (JP)

Caterina Barbieri (IT)

Chagall (UK)

Chloé (FR)

Clap! Clap! (IT)

Cora Novoa (ES)

dj. flugvél og geimskip (IS)

DJ Python (US)

Edna King (CA)

Errorsmith (DE)

Equiknoxx (JM)

JASSS (ES)

Kirke Karja (EE)

LADA (Dasha Rush & Lars Hemmerling) (RU+DE)

Lanark Artefax (UK)

Lawrence English (AU)

Machine Woman (UK/DE)

Messier & YRO (CA+FR)

Moomin (DE) Push 1 stop & Wiklow (CA)

Pye Corner Audio (UK)

RAMZi (CA)

Robin Fox (AU)

Steevio & Suzybee (UK)

TMRW (SE)

Tolouse Low Trax (DE)

Yagya (IS)

