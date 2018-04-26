Oneohtrix Point Never releases ‘Black Snow’ featuring ANOHNI

Age Of also features James Blake, Prurient and Kelsey Lu.

Oneohtrix Point Never, aka producer Daniel Lopatin, has released ‘Black Snow’, the first single from his highly anticipated new album Age Of. Watch the music video, also directed by Lopatin, below.

The song features ANOHNI on vocals, who Lopatin previously worked with on their 2016 album Hopelessness and last year’s Paradise EP. It’s also not the only collaboration on the album, which Lopatin revealed includes James Blake, Prurient and Kelsey Lu.

Age Of is out June 1 on Warp Records. Hear some of the title track in the trailer for OPN’s upcoming MYRIAD concert series for RBMA Music below.

