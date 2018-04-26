Phonica’s Record Store Day 2018 in photos

By , Apr 26 2018

A Record Store Day institution.

Last Saturday (April 21) saw Phonica Records open up its basement once more for its annual Record Store Day event. With central London in the grip of a heatwave, temperatures under the shop soared as a host of DJs played back-to-back sets all day long.

The action kicked off with a set from Secretsundaze and the pace didn’t let up once, with Byron The Aquarius, Funkineven, Esa, HAAi, Peach, Jay, DJ Boring, Nyra, Lone, Gabriola, KiNK and Daniel Avery all stepping up to the decks across eight hours of music.

Ceili McGeever was there to capture all the action as it unfolded – check out her photos below.

 

 

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch Daniel Avery, Lone and more perform at Phonica for Record Store Day 2018

Apr 26 2018

Watch Daniel Avery, Lone and more perform at Phonica for RSD 2018
London’s Phonica Records to host pop-up analogue listening station

Jul 15 2016

Phonica Records to host pop-up analogue listening station

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+