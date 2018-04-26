Phonica’s Record Store Day 2018 in photos

A Record Store Day institution.

Last Saturday (April 21) saw Phonica Records open up its basement once more for its annual Record Store Day event. With central London in the grip of a heatwave, temperatures under the shop soared as a host of DJs played back-to-back sets all day long.

The action kicked off with a set from Secretsundaze and the pace didn’t let up once, with Byron The Aquarius, Funkineven, Esa, HAAi, Peach, Jay, DJ Boring, Nyra, Lone, Gabriola, KiNK and Daniel Avery all stepping up to the decks across eight hours of music.

Ceili McGeever was there to capture all the action as it unfolded – check out her photos below.