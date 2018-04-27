Stream Howie Lee’s Natural Disaster EP

By , Apr 27 2018

Watch a futuristic new music video.

Beijing experimental producer Howie Lee’s latest Natural Disaster EP is out today. To mark the occasion he’s released a surreal new video for the track ‘Light, Tunnel and Ashes’.

The video (like the track) is only a minute long, but in that small time it delivers an overload of futuristic imagery and surreal digital animations. It follows the previously released single ‘Dry Prayers, No Echoes’.

Stream Natural Diaster in full below and buy it here.

Read next: Howie Lee is the cyberpunk-obsessed club producer concerned we’re trapped in the Matrix

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Howie Lee announces Natural Disaster EP

Apr 13 2018

Howie Lee announces Natural Disaster EP
Howie Lee is the cyberpunk-obsessed club producer concerned we’re trapped in the Matrix

Aug 2 2017

Howie Lee is the club producer concerned we're trapped in the...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+