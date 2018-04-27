Stream Howie Lee’s Natural Disaster EP

Watch a futuristic new music video.

Beijing experimental producer Howie Lee’s latest Natural Disaster EP is out today. To mark the occasion he’s released a surreal new video for the track ‘Light, Tunnel and Ashes’.

The video (like the track) is only a minute long, but in that small time it delivers an overload of futuristic imagery and surreal digital animations. It follows the previously released single ‘Dry Prayers, No Echoes’.

Stream Natural Diaster in full below and buy it here.

<a href="http://howielee.bandcamp.com/album/natural-disaster-2">Natural Disaster by Howie Lee</a>

