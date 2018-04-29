Listen to Mogwai’s new song ‘Donuts’

The track is featured on the soundtrack to upcoming sci-fi film Kin.

Mogwai have unveiled a new track called ‘Donuts’.

The song is taken from the Glasgow band’s soundtrack to the James Franco-starring sci-fi film Kin, which was directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker.

This is the first time Mogwai have written the score for a feature film, although in 2016 the post-rock greats collaborated with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Leonardo DiCaprio’s documentary Before the Flood. The band also scored the soundtrack for Mark Cousins’ documentary Atomic that yearm as well as the French TV series Les Revenants in 2013.

Stream the track via Spotify below and check out the trailer for Kin.

Last year, Mogwai released their ninth studio album, Every Country’s Sun.

