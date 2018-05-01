Sami Baha to release debut album Free For All on Planet Mu

Yung Lean and DJ Nate are among the guest artists.

London-based Turkish producer Sami Baha will release his debut album on Planet Mu in June. Titled Free For All, the 13-track LP features guest appearances from Yung Lean, footwork producer DJ Nate and drill artist Dimzy.

Baha first appeared on Planet Mu with 2016’s trap-inspired Mavericks EP, but the label says that his debut LP “expands its range into more unfamiliar territory”. The record also features Egyptian MCs Dawsha and Abanob, who Baha met while on tour in Egypt.

DJ Nate, who was one of the first footwork artists to release an album on Planet Mu with 2010’s Da Trak Genious raps on the track ‘Thugs’, which you can stream below.

Free For All will be released on LP, CD and digital formats on June 1. In 2016, Baha made a beat in 10 minutes for our Against The Clock series – revisit that here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cash Rain’

02. ‘Discreet’ feat. Dimzy

03. ‘Aliens’

04. ‘Gambit’

05. ‘Thugs’ feat. DJ Nate

06. ‘Free For All’

07. ‘NAH’

08. ‘When The Sun’s Gone’ feat. Yung Lean

09. ‘Path Riot’

10. ‘Glory’ feat. Kufura

11. ‘Ahl El M8na’ feat. Dawsha & Abanob

12. ‘Limbo’

13. ‘Cold Pursuit’

