Music video director Director X is behind the remake of the 1972 blaxploitation classic.

Future has released Auto-tuned soul(ish?) track ‘No Shame’ featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR. It comes form the soundtrack for an upcoming remake of Super Fly*, a 1970s blaxploitation film about a drug dealer who’s ready to get out of the game but finds himself in a difficult situation with corrupt cops.

The new Superfly costars black-ish’s Trevor Jackson, as well as Jason Mitchell who played Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton and also featured in last year’s Oscar-nominated Mudbound. The film is directed by Director X, known for music videos by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna, and will come out later this year.

Watch the a teaser for the remake and the trailer for the original below.

*Yes, one is called Superfly and the other is called Super Fly.

Read next: Future repairs old wounds on HNDRXX, an honest, emotional return to form