May 4 2018

Catch up with modular synth specialists ALM/Busy Circuits at Superbooth 2018

Updates from the UK-based Eurorack manufacturer.

FACT have been busy at Berlin’s Superbooth capturing all the latest gear action from the three-day synth celebration. Next up, boutique modular company ALM/Busy Circuits!

We spoke to Matthew at ALM to get the lowdown on the modules he’s been working on, including an eight-channel sampler and a VCO.

Watch the video above and head back to the site for more Superbooth action soon.

