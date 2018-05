Prepare to be amazed.

FACT was given a glimpse of the powerful Buchla 200e at Berlin’s Superbooth this year.

The weighty modular creation is a reboot of the classic ‘70s 200 series from Buchla and can make all sorts of weird and wonderful sounds.

Check out our video with Buchla’s Mark Doty above and stay posted for more Superbooth 2018 action.