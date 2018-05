We bring you all the action from the vital synth convention.

Next up it’s the Kijimi – the eight-voice polyphonic synth loosely based on the Polykobol, a rare French polysynth from the ‘70s.

We were given a demo of the Kijimi and the lowdown on its structure at Berlin’s Superbooth.

Dive into the video above, and check back for FACT’s other Superbooth 2018 videos later today.