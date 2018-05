Nicki season continues.

After debuting the tracks last month during a divisive interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Nicki Minaj has released the videos for ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’.

The clips come ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 19 and her fourth studio album, slated for release later this year.

