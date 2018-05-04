Watch the new Polyend Medusa monosynth in action at Berlin’s Superbooth 2018

All the latest gear action from the three-day synth celebration.

FACT is live at Berlin’s Superbooth where we’ve been testing out some exciting synths. First up it’s the new Polyend Medusa – a patchable $500 monosynth with a built-in sequencer and arpeggiator.

We spoke to Polyend CEO Piotr about the company’s new synth, which was made in collaboration with Athens-based Dreadbox.

Watch above, and check back for FACT’s other Superbooth 2018 videos, featuring Black Corporation, Polivoks and more.