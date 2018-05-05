Gear Guide Make Music News

May 5 2018

Watch a demo of chair.audio’s first instrument at Berlin’s Superbooth

The German company roll out their debut instrument.

FACT was at Superbooth earlier this week where we were lucky enough to sample the first product from chair.audio – an instrument with a haptic interface for electronic sound.

We visited chair.audio’s The Center for Haptic Audio Interaction Research stand at the Berlin synth event to take a first look at its as-yet-untitled instrument. Watch above, and browse Make Music for other Superbooth videos.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Modor Music shows off its new Eurorack module at Superbooth 2018

May 5 2018

Modor Music shows off its brand new Eurorack module at...
Watch the Buchla 200e in action at Berlin’s Superbooth 2018

May 4 2018

Watch the Buchla 200e in action at Berlin's Superbooth 2018

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+