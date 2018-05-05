Watch a demo of chair.audio’s first instrument at Berlin’s Superbooth

The German company roll out their debut instrument.

FACT was at Superbooth earlier this week where we were lucky enough to sample the first product from chair.audio – an instrument with a haptic interface for electronic sound.

We visited chair.audio’s The Center for Haptic Audio Interaction Research stand at the Berlin synth event to take a first look at its as-yet-untitled instrument. Watch above, and browse Make Music for other Superbooth videos.