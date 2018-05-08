Watch the Blade Runner-inspired Deckard’s Dream synth in action

We get a closer look at Black Corporation’s Yamaha CS-80 clone.

FACT was at Berlin synth show Superbooth last week, where we tried out all the latest and greatest synth gear.

At Black Corporation’s booth we got a sneak preview of Kijimi, a new eight-voice instrument inspired by a rare French polysynth from the 1970s. While we were there, we couldn’t resist also checking out Deckard’s Dream, the company’s existing synth based on the Yamaha CS-80 – the synth used by Vangelis to write the classic Blade Runner score.

Watch above for an overview of the synth and a demonstration of its impressive sound engine. For more on how Vangelis used the Yamaha CS-80 to write the Blade Runner score, watch FACT’s documentary Do Androids Dream Of Electronic Beats? below.

Watch next: Watch a demo of chair.audio’s first instrument at Berlin’s Superbooth