Nicki Minaj announces new album Queen

It’s coming.

Nicki Minaj has revealed the release date and title of the follow-up to her 2014 album The Pinkprint. Minaj announced the album while walking down the red carpet at last night’s (May 7) 2018 Met Gala.

Out June 15, Queen will feature the previously released singles ‘Chun-Li’ and ‘Barbie Tingz’. During an interview with Zane Lowe last month, Minaj described the singles as “pop shit-type tracks,” adding that there are songs on the record that “women really need right now.”

In addition to her new solo material, the US rapper has appeared on a number of recent collaborations, including Young Thug’s ‘Anybody’ and Migos’ ‘MotorSport’ alongside Cardi B.

