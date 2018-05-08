Príncipe Discos announces debut EP from DJ Lilocox, Paz & Amor

Listen to the first track now.

Príncipe Discos has announced the debut EP from Portugal-based producer DJ Lilocox.

Out on May 25, Paz & Amor takes in familiar Príncipe touchstones like tarraxo, while “practically doing away with the need for a bassline,” according to the press release.

This new EP follows 2016’s ‘La Party’ – Lilocox’s 2016 contribution to Príncipe’s Mambos Levis D’Outro Mundo compilation.

Get a taste of what to expect via the EP’s bewitching first track, ‘Vozes Ricas’ and pre-order a copy of the EP from Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Vozes Ricas’

A2. ‘Ritmos e Melodias’

B1. ‘Paz & Amor’

B2. ‘Samba’

B3. ‘Fronteiras’

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in April 2018