Arca unveils $6,450 BDSM-inspired leather headphones

The cage-style headpiece is being sold “exclusively as an art object.”

Arca has joined forces with Canadian fashion retailer SSENSE to release a pair of BDSM-style headphones and a “capsule collection” of Prada clothing.

The Tormenta Cage Headphone Head Piece, which will set you back a cool $6,450, was created in collaboration with London-based leather company FLEET ILYA and features “studded detailing throughout” and “d-ring hardware at face,” according to SSENSE. The site emphasizes that the headphones are “being sold to you exclusively as an art object.”

“Hey I designed some headphones it’s casual they’re really cheap pick up a pair or don’t or whatever either way I’m locking you into the sound,” Arca wrote on Instagram. The Venezuelan producer has also partnered with Prada to design a number of items, including this $770 Prada fanny pack. Check out the headpiece below.

Last month, Arca released an 11-minute mix of “new material and edits” titled ‘Fetiche’. Check out the lubricant and flowers-featuring video for ‘Fetiche’ and read our review of Arca’s 2017’s self-titled album.

