To mark the first anniversary of the producer’s debut album.

Sinjin Hawke has shared a remix EP of last year’s debut full-length, First Opus.

The seven-track EP features contributions from Swing Ting, MikeQ, Murlo and Hawke’s label mate Zora Jones more. Check out the artwork and stream In Loving Memory via Spotify below.

Read next: Martyn Bootyspoon is the ghettohouse revivalist rolling with Fractal Fantasy