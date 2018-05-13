Nina Kraviz, DJ Nobu, Ellen Alien and more artists respond to Tbilisi protests

“Stay strong.”

Artists including Nina Kraviz, Ellen Alien and DJ Nobu have voiced their support for protestors in Tbilisi following a second day of demonstrations against government-led nightclub raids.

Armed police stormed Tbilisi clubs Bassiani and Café Gallery early Saturday morning (May 12) following five recent drug-related deaths, despite Bassiani’s claims last Monday that “none of the tragic deaths have occurred on the territory of the club.”

A new statement from Bassiani on Saturday alleged that “approximately 60 people were arrested,” including the club’s co-founders, Tato Getia and Zviad Gelbakhiani and that the police “beat up peaceful demonstrators.” The heavy-handed arrest of Gelbakhiani was filmed and shared on social media.

People began gathering in Tbilisi yesterday morning to protest the raids and to demand resignation of Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and minister of internal affairs Giorgi Gakharia. DJs from Friday’s party at Bassiani – Ateq, Sa Pa and DJ Dustin – later turned up to perform at the rally.

Organized by Bassiani, a second day of demonstrations is now underway, with protestors and speakers rallying outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi. See a selection of responses to the protests below, including a post from Nina Kraviz, who performed at Bassiani last week and called the demo “historical.”

Observing #Basssiani The decision to force upon seem very odd. More deaths could have occurred. They themselves involved dancefloors of clubgoers all just dancing an having Fun that didn't have NOTHING to do with what they were really after. #Tbilisi — K-HAND (@khandmusic) May 13, 2018