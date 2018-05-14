‘Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)’ and ‘Look Ma No Hands’ were released for Mother’s Day.

André 3000 has returned with two new tracks.

‘Me&My’ – an emotional piano ballad that memorializes André’s deceased parents – and 17-minute bass clarinet jazz odyssey ‘Look Ma No Hands’, which features James Blake on piano, were released for US Mother’s Day yesterday (May 13). Both tracks pay homage to André’s parents.

The US star revealed the tracks on Instagram, where he also posted photos and text messages from his mother Sharon Benjamin-Hodo, who died in 2013. André lost his father Lawrence Walker in 2014.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote in one caption. “I’m sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I’ve learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok.”

Last year, André 3000 appeared on N.E.R.D’s No One Ever Really Dies track ‘Rollinem 7’s’.

