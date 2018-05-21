Sophia Loizou announces new album Irregular Territories

By , May 21 2018

“Hyper junglist future sickness” from the Bristol noisemaker.

Sophia Loizou has announced a new album for Shapednoise’s Cosmo Rhythmatic label.

Out May 25, Irregular Territories is the follow-up to 2016’s excellent Singulacra. The LP sees the Bristol-based producer once again refract her rave nostalgia through a deconstructionist lens for a “staggering volley of concrète jungle metaphysics,” according to the press release.

Album highlights include ‘The Interior Life of Another’ – “a jungle inception of 4Hero’s Parallel Universe” – and the Arca-esque ‘Frozen Dust’. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Loop Of Perception’
02. ‘Memories Of Anegls’
03. ‘Shadow Box’
04. ‘Frozen Dust’
05. ‘The Interior Life of Another’
06. ‘Morphogenesis’

