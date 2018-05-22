DJ Haus – ‘Alien Vox’ (Official Video)

DJ Haus meets Arrival.

Unknown To The Unknown boss DJ Haus has released on a lot of labels across his career, and his next EP sees his add another to his discography – prolific German label Chiwax.

Dropping on vinyl soon, the Let My Brain Go EP features four “Modular Houz Jams” including the delirious, electro-tinged ‘Alien Vox. Above you can watch the animated video for the EP’s stand out track, featuring snakes in space, alien holograms and spaceships. Strap yourself in and enjoy the ride.

