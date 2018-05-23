Egyptrixx retires moniker, launches ACT! with new album Universalist

By , May 23 2018

Image via: Press

“Material sound for a disembodied world.”

Toronto-based artist David Psutka has announced he is retiring his Egyptrixx moniker and launching a new project called ACT!.

Kicking off the project with 10-track album Universalist, ACT! “denotes a new chapter of creative output” from Psutka and his Halocline Trance label, as the press release points out.

Universalist promises to feature “phosphorus midi and brittle digi textures” in a psychic jazz manner, while dealing in “baroque, kaleidoscope electronics; material sound for a disembodied world.” Check out first single ‘Ecstatica / On Patrol’ below.

Psutka cut his teeth as Egyptrixx with a clutch of trailblazing releases for Night Slugs, including 2011 LP Bible Eyes and 2013’s A/B Til Infinity. He has also put out releases under a number of different guises for Halocline Trance, including Ceramic TL and collaborative project Anamai.

Universalist is out July 13 on Halocline Trance.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ecstatica / On Patrol’
02. ‘U Don’t Know the City’
03. ‘Para’
04. ‘No Conflict’
05. ‘Trader’
06. ‘Unity Mind’
07. ‘Test’
08. ‘Lava Valley’
09. ‘B.T.H.L.’
10. ‘Wish’

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in April 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Egyptrixx and Anna Mayberry announce second ANAMAI album What Mountain

Mar 13 2017

Egyptrixx and Anna Mayberry announce second ANAMAI album What...
Club music trailblazer Egyptrixx announces new album, Pure, Beyond Reproach

Oct 6 2016

Egyptrixx announces new album, Pure, Beyond Reproach

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy