Haruomi Hosono solo albums to be released outside Japan for first time

Key LPs from the Yellow Magic Orchestra member’s solo catalogue.

Light in the Attic has announced a series of Haruomi Hosono reissues.

Five solo albums from the Yellow Magic Orchestra member are set to be reissued on vinyl. 1978’s Paraiso, 1982’s Philharmony and 1989’s omni Sight Seeing will be available on August 10.

1973’s Hosono House and 1978’s Cochin Moon are out September 28. The reissues will include remastered audio, interviews, unseen photos, liner notes and more.

These reissues mark the first time four of the albums have been released outside of Japan, while omni Sight Seeing is set to make its vinyl debut. Visit the Light in the Attic site for more information.

Hosono has also announced his first ever UK solo shows, with a performance at London’s Barbican Centre on June 23 and at the Old Market in Brighton on June 25.

