Wen announces new album, EPHEM:ERA

Listen to ‘Time II Think’ now.

UK producer Wen has will release his second album on July 6. Titled EPHEM:ERA, it’s his first since 2014’s Signals and arrives on Big Dada.

According to a press release, the album is influenced in part by the designs of architect Carlo Scarpa and draws inspiration from “late night drives and weather patterns”.

Wen describes the album as “electronic studies – a sequence mapped out across the fringes of experimental club music”. Listen to album track ‘Time II Think’ below.

Wen’s last album, Signals, was released on Keysound in 2014 and offered a moody take on instrumental grime filled with pirate radio samples.

Read next: Sami Baha channels the video games and rap of his youth on Planet Mu debut Free For All