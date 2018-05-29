Visit Jonas Rathsman’s chemistry lab-turned-studio in Gothenburg

Jonas Rathsman is an integral part of Sweden’s house and techno scene. He’s been releasing music since 2013 when he debuted on French Express. He hasn’t stopped since, with releases on Diynamic, Crosstown Rebels, Mobilee and his own ELEMENTS imprint.

Having spent nearly all his life around Sweden’s second city, Gothenburg, Rathsman decided to build his own studio complex in an abandoned chemistry lab. Obviously, we jumped at the chance to have a full tour. Watch the full video above.