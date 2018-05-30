Cosmo Rhythmatic to release Ignis EP from Mika Vainio and Franck Vigroux

The follow-up to 2015’s Peau Froide, Léger Soleil album.

Shapednoise’s Cosmo Rhythmatic label is releasing a new six-track EP from the late Mika Vainio and French composer Franck Vigroux.

Out June 29, Ignis was the result of “a lengthy creative process” comprised of studio sessions and live performances, according to the press release.

The six-track EP follows 2015’s Peau Froide, Léger Soleil album from Vainio and Vigroux. It differs from the previous release by “including more spacious tracks and somber drones, driven by a never-resolved tension that infects every bit of sound.” Listen to first track ‘Luxure’ below.

Pan Sonic co-founder Mika Vainio passed away last April aged 53. A posthumous album, Reat, was released on Berlin’s Elektro Music Department label the following month. Earlier this year, a Mika Vainio, Ryoji Ikeda and Alva Noto live recording from 2002 came out on Noton.

Revisit Vainio’s collaborative FACT mix made with Frank Vigroux in 2015 below.

Read next: Revisit our 2013 conversation with electronic music icon Mika Vainio

