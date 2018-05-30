MJ Cole – Against The Clock

The UKG legend makes a track in 10 minutes.

MJ Cole is a true UK garage pioneer. It’s been 20 years since the release of his classic track ‘Sincere’, but through a process of constant evolution he’s still making vital tunes, the most recent of which is a killer collaboration with Kojey Radical.

When we visited Cole’s studio in a former gin factory in east London a few months ago we jumped at the chance to film an episode of Against The Clock with him, eager to see what he could create in just 10 minutes.

The result was a signature MJ Cole garage rhythm with skippy Rhodes piano melodies and chopped up vocal samples – UKG perfection, if you ask us.

