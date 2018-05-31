Actress, Lucrecia Dalt, British Murder Boys and more announced for Berlin Atonal 2018

Tons of FACT-friendly names.

Berlin Atonal has announced its first batch of names for 2018 with Actress, Lucrecia Dalt, British Murder Boys and more set to perform at the five-day event.

Taking place between August 22nd and 26th inside the cavernous environs of Berlin’s Kraftwerk building, the festival will host the premiere of Dalt’s new live project Synclines, based around her recent Anticlines album, while Actress will present a live A/V show.

Courtesy, Beatrice Dillon, Helena Hauff and Veronica Vasicka have also been announced, while FACT Rated alum Astrid Sonne will perform her live A/V show, Ephemeral. Atonal also marks the first German show in over 10 years for techno godheads British Murder Boys.

See the initial lineup in full below and visit the Atonal site for tickets. More announcements will be unveiled over the coming months.

Lineup:

Actress, Live A/V

Astrid Sonne presents Ephemeral, Live A/V, WP

Beatrice Dillon, Live

British Murder Boys, Live

Courtesy

Gábor Lázár presents Unfold, Live A/V, WP

Giant Swan, Live

Group A with Dead Slow Ahead, Live A/V, GP

Helena Hauff

Hiro Kone presents Pure Expenditure, Live, WP

Iona Fortune presents Chaotic Profusion, Live A/V, WP

Kolorit (Lowtec & Kassem Mosse), Live A/V, WP

LABOUR presents next time, die consciously (بیگانگی), Live A/V, WP

Lanark Artefax, Live A/V

Lucrecia Dalt presents Synclines, Live, WP

Ora Iso, Live

Outer Space presents Organic Dial, Live A/V, WP

Samuel Kerridge

Skee Mask

Veronica Vasicka

