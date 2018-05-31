Field Day 2018 FACT/Bugged Out! stage times announced

By , May 31 2018

Photograph by: Pawel Ptak

The stage times for FACT/Bugged Out!’s stage at Field Day this Saturday (June 2) have been revealed, with Gilles Peterson taking the headline spot at 8pm and Lemmy Ashton kicking off proceedings at 11.30am.

DJ Seinfeld B2B DJ Boring, Jayda G and Amsterdam’s Young Marco are also set to play the FACT stage in association with Bugged Out! See the full schedule below.

The two-day London festival is taking place on Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2 at south London’s Brockwell Park for the first time this year after a decade of events at Victoria Park in east London.

Other 2018 performers include Erykah Badu, Tony Allen & Jeff Mills, Four Tet and Helena Hauff. Check the Field Day site for more lineup info.

