The Broad announces 2018 Summer Happenings featuring Aïsha Devi, Kim Gordon & YoshimiO, Gang Gang Dance and more

By , May 31 2018

The LA modern art museum has announces its third annual Summer Happenings series.

LA contemporary art museum The Broad has announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Happenings, a concert series that launched in 2016 and has featured performances from Perfume Genius, SOPHIE, Jenny Hval, Downtown Boys and more over the past two seasons.

This year’s includes an impressively diverse array of genre and concept, with four performances, one each month from June through September.

Gang Gang Dance, legendary New Yorker DJ Stretch Armstrong, Jean Grae and Tara Jane O’Neil will all perform throughout the museum on June 30. Grae, who is now an ordained minister, will actually give a “nondenominational sermon on time, interspersed with her choir’s themed cover songs and special musical guests.”

Other artists slated to perform throughout the summer include Total Freedom, Matmos, Aïsha Devi, MIIIA, Laraaji, FAZI, ballroom legend Ranika JZ Prodigy, Swisha House co-founder Mike “5000” Watts and Kim Gordon and YoshimiO in collaboration, among many others. Find tickets and more information here.

Listen next: FACT mix 648: Laraaji

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FACT mix 648: Laraaji

Apr 16 2018

FACT mix 648: Laraaji
Gang Gang Dance return with new album Kazuashita

Apr 10 2018

Gang Gang Dance return with new album Kazuashita

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy