The Broad announces 2018 Summer Happenings featuring Aïsha Devi, Kim Gordon & YoshimiO, Gang Gang Dance and more

The LA modern art museum has announces its third annual Summer Happenings series.

LA contemporary art museum The Broad has announced the lineup for this year’s Summer Happenings, a concert series that launched in 2016 and has featured performances from Perfume Genius, SOPHIE, Jenny Hval, Downtown Boys and more over the past two seasons.

This year’s includes an impressively diverse array of genre and concept, with four performances, one each month from June through September.

Gang Gang Dance, legendary New Yorker DJ Stretch Armstrong, Jean Grae and Tara Jane O’Neil will all perform throughout the museum on June 30. Grae, who is now an ordained minister, will actually give a “nondenominational sermon on time, interspersed with her choir’s themed cover songs and special musical guests.”

Other artists slated to perform throughout the summer include Total Freedom, Matmos, Aïsha Devi, MIIIA, Laraaji, FAZI, ballroom legend Ranika JZ Prodigy, Swisha House co-founder Mike “5000” Watts and Kim Gordon and YoshimiO in collaboration, among many others. Find tickets and more information here.

Listen next: FACT mix 648: Laraaji