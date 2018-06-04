Kim Gordon and Bill Nace’s Body/Head announce new album The Switch

The noise duo return.

Kim Gordon and Bill Nace’s Body/Head have announced a new album called The Switch.

The LP is the follow-up to 2013 debut Coming Apart and 2016 live recording No Waves and finds the duo “working with a more subtle palette, refining their ideas and identity,” according to the press release.

Listen to first track ‘You Don’t Need’ and see the tracklist and artwork below. The Switch is due out July 13 via Matador.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Last Time’

02. ‘You Don’t Need’

03. ‘In The Dark Room’

04. ‘Change My Brain’

05. ‘Reverse Hard’

