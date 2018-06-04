Watch the first trailer for Suspiria remake featuring music from Thom Yorke

The Radiohead member’s first feature film score.

The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s classic Italian horror Suspiria has been unveiled.

Featuring music from Thom Yorke, the creepy teaser stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz and Mia Goth and Jessica Harper, who played the lead in Argento’s 1977 original.

“A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist,” reads the Amazon Studios blurb. “Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.”

See the trailer below. The film’s original Goblin-penned score tops our favorite horror movie soundtracks of all-time.

Suspiria opens in theaters November 2. The film marks Guadagnino’s first since 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.

