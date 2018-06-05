From Gilles Peterson to Jayda G: Field Day 2018 in photos

See all the action from our Saturday stage with Bugged Out!

Last weekend, south London’s Brockwell Park hosted the inaugural edition of long-running east London festival Field Day and FACT was on hand to dole out the party vibes.

Our Saturday stage with Bugged Out! brought an all-star DJ cast to Brockwell Park, from Phonox resident HAAi to effervescent showstopper Jayda G, Moscoman, DJ Boring, DJ Seinfeld and Young Marco also kept the crowds hyped, while London’s own Gilles Peterson played a killer closing set.

Check out some of the photo highlights taken by FACT’s Elina Abidin below.

