Flava D lines up Wiley, Todd Edwards, Lady Leshurr and more for XOYO residency

Flava D is the next DJ to snap up a residency at east London club XOYO.

Appearing under the banner ’13 Weeks. 13 Flavas’, which aptly describes the duration of the residency, the Bournemouth-born bass boss will take the reins every Friday in July, August and September, and she’s lined up a ton of names to join her.

Wiley, TQD, Todd Edwards, Lady Leshurr and AJ Tracey are among the names announced for the 13-week residency, which sees Flava D follow in the footsteps of previous residents Ben UFO, Oneman, Jackmaster and The Black Madonna.

Other artists playing include Mike Skinner, Preditah, Elijah & Skilliam, P Money, Amy Becker, Champion b2b Roska, Pussy Palace, Tiffany Calver, Tash LC & Mina, Swing Ting ft Fox and more. For tickets and more info visit the 13 Flavas website.

