A summer garage bubbler.

Swing Ting have dropped a sizzling new single by Sharda & Shanique Marie of Equiknoxx fame.

Recorded in Jamaica, ‘Wanna Know’ takes its cues from “the rich vein of Jamaican-flavoured UK garage,” according to the press release. Check out the single below – it’s guaranteed to get you all hot-under-the-collar for summer.

This new single follows Sharda’s self-titled debut EP, which came out on Murlo’s Coil Records in April. We last heard from Shanique Marie earlier this year on Equiknoxx’s ‘Jump To The Bar’ with Swing Ting’s Fox.

