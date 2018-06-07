Florentino and Bad Gyal drop vivid ‘Por Ti’ video

Manchester’s Florentino teams up with Catalan MC Bad Gyal on ‘Por Ti’.

Yeshe Beesley, better known as reggaeton producer Florentino, impressed earlier this year with the phenomenal Fragmentos EP, released on Mixpak in April to wide acclaim.

Now, he’s released his first every music video in support of the EP’s lead single, ‘Por Ti’, a collaboration with Catalan MC Bad Gyal. Stream it below, and check the full EP over at the Mixpak SoundCloud.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from May 2018 – Radical pop experiments and hip-hop’s love affair with Jamaica