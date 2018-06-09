Unheard material from Drexciya’s James Stinson released by Clone Records

Recorded under Stinson’s Tansllusion alias.

Clone Records’ Aqualung Series sub-label has released a new four-track EP from late Drexciya member James Stinson.

A Moment Of Insanity was made under Stinson’s Transllusion alias and follows 2002 LP L.I.F.E.

The music on the EP was taken from a recently discovered DAT tape comprising the third and final Transllusion sessions, which contained no identifying info other than the title.

Preview the EP below and pick up a copy from the Clone site. [via RA]

Clone’s Aqualung Series began releasing early Drexciya and Drexciya-related material in 2009. Last year, the sub-label released a never-heard-before six-track EP by Stinson as Jack Peoples, titled Laptop Café.

Read next: The Other People Place’s Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café: Inside a Drexciyan masterpiece