Unheard material from Drexciya’s James Stinson released by Clone Records

By , Jun 9 2018

Recorded under Stinson’s Tansllusion alias.

Clone Records’ Aqualung Series sub-label has released a new four-track EP from late Drexciya member James Stinson.

A Moment Of Insanity was made under Stinson’s Transllusion alias and follows 2002 LP L.I.F.E.
The music on the EP was taken from a recently discovered DAT tape comprising the third and final Transllusion sessions, which contained no identifying info other than the title.

Preview the EP below and pick up a copy from the Clone site. [via RA]

Clone’s Aqualung Series began releasing early Drexciya and Drexciya-related material in 2009. Last year, the sub-label released a never-heard-before six-track EP by Stinson as Jack Peoples, titled Laptop Café.

Read next: The Other People Place’s Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café: Inside a Drexciyan masterpiece

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Tribute to Drexciya’s late James Stinson launched by anonymous artists

Aug 2 2017

Tribute to Drexciya's late James Stinson launched by anonymous...
Unheard material by Drexciya’s James Stinson to be released

Apr 25 2017

Unheard material by Drexciya's James Stinson to be released

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy