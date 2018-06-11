Akira composer Dr. Yamashiro to present NTS Radio show

By , Jun 11 2018

Image via: The Vinyl Factory

Tune in from 4pm BST today.

Akira composer Dr. Yamashiro will present a one-off show for NTS Radio today (June 11) that traces the 1988 film’s musical influences.

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo and set in a dystopian future, Akira is an animé sci-fi classic. Composed by Dr. Shoji Yamashiro of the Geinoh Yamashirogumi collective, the score was created and recorded before the film was made, which makes it particularly unique.

The soundtrack was originally released in Japan on vinyl in 1988 but received the reissue treatment by Milan Records last year. Tune into NTS from 4pm BST, 12am JST to hear Dr. Yamashiro’s show.

