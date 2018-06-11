FACT hits the north.

Couldn’t make it to Parklife this weekend? Fear not, FACT was livestreaming from the Manchester rager – and you can catch up on all the action below.

We joined forces with The Black Madonna’s We Still Believe stage to conjure an all-star cast of DJs for a packed day of raving. From Zutekh DJs’ party-starting warm-up set to an electric finale from The Black Madonna herself, relive the magic.

Watch sets from Zutekh DJs, HAAi, Mall Grab, Peggy Gou and The Black Madonna now.

