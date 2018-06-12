Moby is selling his entire record collection for charity

Everything from Spinal Tap to Inner City.

Moby is selling his entire record collection, with 100% of the proceeds going to anti-cruelty charity Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

The haul features hundreds of house, hip-hop and techno 12”s from the ‘80s and ‘90s, including Inner City’s 1988 classic ‘Big Fun’ and Acen’s 1992 breakbeat hardcore wobbler ‘Trip II the Moon – Part 1’.

“These are all the records that I bought and loved and played and carried all around the world,” Moby said in a press release. “I would rather you have them than me, because if you have them, you’ll play them, you’ll love them, and the money will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.”

There are also a number of Moby’s own albums up for sale, with two first pressings of Play and a promo recording of ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’, among other releases on offer.

Watch Moby discuss the collection below and visit his online Reverb store from Thursday (June 14) to browse and buy.

